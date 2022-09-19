ClearPoint Neuro gets FDA clearance for a version of its navigation software

Sep. 19, 2022

  • ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) on Monday said it had received a U.S. FDA medical device approval for a version of its ClearPoint Neuro Navigation software.
  • The software was given a so-called 510(k) clearance.
  • The newer version, called 2.1, "is intended to provide stereotactic guidance for the placement and operation of instruments or devices during planning and operation of neurological procedures within the MRI environment and in conjunction with MR imaging," CLPT said in a statement.
  • Stereotactic procedures use many precisely focused radiation beams to reach affected body parts, thus offering a non-invasive option for surgery.
  • The company said some of the main customer benefits of the 2.1 version include optimizing ease of use for clinicians and enhancing visualization of medical image datasets,
