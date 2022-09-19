Website builder Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) rose 6.4% after a prominent activist reportedly took a stake in competitor Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), sending its shares surging 16%.

Activist investor Starboard Value is said to have taken a 9% stake in Wix.com (WIX), Reuters reported late Friday. Starboard is said to have talked to the web development company about how it can improve its operations.

Truist in a note on Monday said that the Starboard stake could be an "additional catalyst" for WIX and could help the company's management and board of directors.

Last year, Starboard also disclosed a stake in competitor GoDaddy (GDDY), writing in a filing at the time that it thought shares were "undervalued." Wix (WIX) shares had fallen 60% year-to-date through Friday, whole GoDaddy(GDDY) fell 12% and Squarespace (SQSP) dropped 29%.

Truist analyst Naved Khan pointed out in his note on Monday that Wix (WIX) trades at 3.0x EV/Revs and 36.0x EV/EBITDA on its FY23 estimates. This compares to 3.4x EV/Revs and 12.5x EV/EBITDA for GDDY, and 3.5x EV/Revs and 21.5x EV/EBITDA for Squarespace (SQSP).

Recall in July JMP downgraded Squarespace over product disparity with commerce platforms Shopify, Wix.