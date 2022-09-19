Former Twitter CEO Dorsey faces Tuesday deposition in Musk case

Sep. 19, 2022 4:54 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • Former Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey will be deposed Tuesday as part of the company's lawsuit against Elon Musk, in conjunction with a new filing from the billionaire.
  • Musk has purported to terminate a $44B deal to acquire Twitter and take it private, and is now less than a month away from a five-day trial in Delaware's Court of Chancery where Twitter is looking to compel Musk to complete the deal.
  • Both sides of Twitter v. Musk will get to question Dorsey, though Musk has been pressing to get him under oath as Dorsey had been a strong backer of the takeover bid from Musk, a longtime friend.
  • In his recently amended counterclaim, Musk is leaning heavily on the public revelations of whistleblower (and former Twitter security chief) Peiter "Mudge" Zatko to get the deal canceled.

