O2Micro stock gains 17% postmarket on revised bid from consortium
Sep. 19, 2022 5:18 PM ETO2Micro International Limited (OIIM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) stock gained 17% postmarket on Monday after a consortium reduced its non-binding offer to acquire its outstanding shares not already owned by the group to $4.90 per ADS (or $0.098 per ordinary share).
- The group is comprised of FNOF Precious Honour, OIIM CEO Sterling Du, OIIM CFO Perry Kuo and a director of the firm.
- There can be no assurance that the consortium will make a definitive offer to OIIM or that the proposed deal will be approved.
- The consortium's earlier offer was $5.50/ADS (or $0.11/ordinary share in cash).
Comments