General Dynamics bags $414M defense logistics contract modification
Sep. 19, 2022 5:19 PM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- General Dynamics Land Systems (NYSE:GD) has been awarded a maximum ~$414.77M modification (P00005) to a five-year base contract (SPE7LX-21-D-0110) with one four-year option period.
- Contract pertains for multiple items used in the Abrams Main Battle Tank, Stryker Family of Vehicles, Light Armored Vehicle Family of Vehicles, Cougar, Buffalo and RG-31.
- This is a firm-fixed-price, ID/IQ contract with expected delivery order end date of Sept. 28, 2029.
- The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio.
