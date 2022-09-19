General Dynamics bags $414M defense logistics contract modification

Sep. 19, 2022 5:19 PM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

frigate

sirene68/iStock via Getty Images

  • General Dynamics Land Systems (NYSE:GD) has been awarded a maximum ~$414.77M modification (P00005) to a five-year base contract (SPE7LX-21-D-0110) with one four-year option period.
  • Contract pertains for multiple items used in the Abrams Main Battle Tank, Stryker Family of Vehicles, Light Armored Vehicle Family of Vehicles, Cougar, Buffalo and RG-31.
  • This is a firm-fixed-price, ID/IQ contract with expected delivery order end date of Sept. 28, 2029.
  • The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio.

