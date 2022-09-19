Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is marketing its stakes in more than 2,000 oil and gas wells in Alaska, the company told Reuters on Monday.

The company said it is offering minority stakes in three oilfields - a 10% interest in Alaska's Endicott field, 5% in Kuparuk field and 1.2% in Prudhoe Bay - with bids due this month.

A sale of the oilfields Chevron (CVX) is offering could fetch a combined $450M-$550M, Reuters reported; the three fields produce 9,400 boe/day of oil and gas.

The properties offered include interests in pipelines in the Kuparuk and Endicott fields, according to the report.

ConocoPhillips operates the Kuparuk field, while Hilcorp operates the Endicott and Prudhoe Bay fields; either company could bid on the assets, the report said.

Chevron's (CVX) "underlying growth cadence could decelerate, putting further pressure on [the stock's] upward momentum," JR Research writes in a bearish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.