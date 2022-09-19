Cipher pharmaceuticals announces normal course issuer bid
Sep. 19, 2022 5:23 PM ETCipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH:CA), CPHRFCPHRFBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:CPHRF) has announced today that it has filed, and the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted, notice of Cipher's intention to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") for its common shares.
- The TSX notice provides that Cipher may, during the 12-month period commencing September 22, 2022 and ending on September 21, 2023, purchase for cancellation under the NCIB up to 1,403,293 of its Common Shares, representing 10% of its public float of 14,032,934 Common Shares as of September 8, 2022 (a total of 25,115,660 Common Shares were issued and outstanding as of such date). The price which Cipher will pay for any Common Shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition.
- Purchases under the NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems,
- In accordance with TSX rules, any daily repurchases on the TSX under the NCIB are limited to a maximum of 6,531 Common Shares, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX of 26,127 for the six months ended August 31, 2022
- Under its current NCIB that commenced on September 10, 2021 and expired on September 9, 2022, Cipher previously sought and received approval from the TSX to repurchase up to 1,541,445 of its Common Shares in accordance with management's discretion at an average price of approximately $2.22 per Common Share.
- Repurchases under the NCIB will be funded using Cipher's cash resources and all Common Shares repurchased will be cancelled.
- Source: Press Release
