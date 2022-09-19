Centene reaches ~$166M settlement with state of Texas over business practices
Sep. 19, 2022 5:23 PM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday announced a $165.6M settlement with U.S. health insurer Centene (NYSE:CNC) and its units over alleged Medicaid fraud.
- The state was investigating whether certain of CNC's business practices violated the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act.
- Centene (CNC) made no admission of liability and maintained that its business practices were lawful.
- "The results we achieved in this case send a clear message to providers that Texas expects transparency from its Medicaid partners as required by Texas law," Paxton said in a brief statement.
- The settlement with Texas was the latest for Centene (CNC), which has been beset by investigations from attorney generals in various other states.
- In Sept. 2021, the company agreed to pay more than $56M to settle an investigation conducted by the state of Illinois over alleged inaccurate billing practices by its pharmacy benefits manager Envolve.
- Centene (CNC) in June last year announced an $88M and $55M settlement with the state of Ohio and Mississippi, respectively, over Envolve and its services.
- CNC stock earlier closed +0.6% at $84.77.
