Centene reaches ~$166M settlement with state of Texas over business practices

Sep. 19, 2022 5:23 PM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday announced a $165.6M settlement with U.S. health insurer Centene (NYSE:CNC) and its units over alleged Medicaid fraud.
  • The state was investigating whether certain of CNC's business practices violated the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act.
  • Centene (CNC) made no admission of liability and maintained that its business practices were lawful.
  • "The results we achieved in this case send a clear message to providers that Texas expects transparency from its Medicaid partners as required by Texas law," Paxton said in a brief statement.
  • The settlement with Texas was the latest for Centene (CNC), which has been beset by investigations from attorney generals in various other states.
  • In Sept. 2021, the company agreed to pay more than $56M to settle an investigation conducted by the state of Illinois over alleged inaccurate billing practices by its pharmacy benefits manager Envolve.
  • Centene (CNC) in June last year announced an $88M and $55M settlement with the state of Ohio and Mississippi, respectively, over Envolve and its services.
  • CNC stock earlier closed +0.6% at $84.77.

