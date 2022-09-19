Digital video platform Loop Media (OTCPK:LPTV) has updated terms for its proposed $12M initial public offering and tentatively plans to uplist its shares to NYSE American on Sept. 22.

In a filing, Loops said it was now looking at offering 2.4M shares priced between $4.50 and $5.50 per shares, which would raise $12M if priced at the midpoint. Underwriters would be granted a 30-day option to buy up to 360K additional shares at the public price.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as lead bookrunner. Loop hopes to list its shares on NYSE American under the symbol LPTV on or around Sept. 22.

Loop shares are currently listed OTC under the symbol LPTV. On Monday, the company also announced that it would be conducting a 1-for-3 reverse stock split after market close on Sept. 20.

Based in California, Loop provides short-form videos to retail stores, restaurants, hotels and other venues to entertain, engage and inform customers. The company also provides video content to consumers through mobile devices and connected TV.

For fiscal 2021, Loop reported a net loss of $31M on revenue of $5M.

Loop first filed for an IPO in January.