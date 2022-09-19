Two Peabody Energy units complete repurchase of $20.4M of term loan debt

Sep. 19, 2022 5:41 PM ETPeabody Energy Corporation (BTU)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor2 Comments

Peabody Energy coal mining corporate logo hangs on side of skyscraper in midwest city

Philip Rozenski

  • Two units of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) have completed the repurchase of about $20.4M of their term loan.
  • PIC AU Holdings LLC and PIC AU Holdings Corp completed the repurchase of their 10.000% Senior Secured Term Loan due 2024 at a weighted average purchase price of 105.91% of par, BTU said in a statement on Monday.
  • The units also announced an offer to purchase for cash any and all of the $81.55M outstanding principal amount of their 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024.
  • The units also simultaneously made a separate offer to buy an amount of the term loan of up to $61.19M at a purchase price of 105.91% on par.
  • BTU stock earlier closed +3.1% at $21.23.

