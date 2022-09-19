Whitestone REIT amends and extends $515 million credit facility
- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has announced that through its operating partnership, it has amended and extended its $515 million credit facility, comprised of a $250 million revolver and $265 million term loan.
- The facility, which can be increased to $715 million through an accordion feature is scheduled to mature, for the $250 million revolver, on September 16, 2026, with two additional six-month options to extend the maturity date to September 16, 2027, and for the $265 million term loan on January 31, 2028.
- The term loan has the following rates:2.16% plus 1.55% through October 28, 2022.
- 2.80% plus 1.55% from October 29, 2022 through January 31, 2023.
- 42% plus 1.55% from February 1, 2024 through January 31, 2028
- The recast facility also features an Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) pricing provision whereby the applicable interest rate margin can be adjusted based on the Company’s performance on certain sustainability performance targets.
- The renewed credit facilities attractive terms reflect our strengthening balance sheet and provides us additional liquidity and financial flexibility,” said Dave Holeman, Whitestone’s CEO.
- The co-lead arrangers and joint-book runners for the facility were BMO Capital Markets Corp., Truist Bank, Capital One, National Association, and U.S. Bank National Association. BMO Capital Markets Corp.
