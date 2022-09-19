Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) finished Monday 0.8% higher, rebounding from a premarket decline spurred by news that footage leaked from its forthcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Developer Rockstar Games acknowledged a network intrusion "in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto."

The developer said it didn't anticipate disruption to live game services "nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects," and promised to "properly introduce you" to the game as soon as it was ready.

Both the potential damage and surprises "seem limited to us," Bernstein analyst Matti Littunen said in response.

"We'd already noted investors shifting their expectations for the game's release from FY24 to FY25, and nothing in the reports suggests a game close to being ready," Littunen said. "However, with no clear date for the version(s) of the game in the leaked material reported, we would not yet draw many conclusions about the game's current development state or potential release date."

"A leak is never positive news," he added, but said that drawing an analogy with the notorious leak of Valve's Half-Life 2 doesn't make much sense: That leak showed a "clearly unfinished game just days before the planned release date, leading to a fan backlash," while the GTA leak is bringing relatively positive reaction from fans "just glad to have more evidence that the game they have been waiting for so long is taking shape."

The leak is "a PR disaster, possibly sets back production, and hurts morale," Jefferies said, but agreed on impact, saying "the game is further along than many believe and won't impact game reception/sales." The bullish firm has a $200 price target, implying 60% upside.

The footage won't do much to hurt the game's commercial prospects, MoffettNathanson says, but production might be slowed considerably by rework; with security compromised, "that alone should put speed bumps on the development timeline. The firm is Neutral on Take-Two.

In the meantime, Take-Two (TTWO) is looking for big September sales for its newly released NBA 2K23.