Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) -3.3% in Monday's trading following news that Typhoon Muifa may have caused damage as it passed through the COSCO shipyard in Qidong, China, late last week.

The floating production, storage and offloading vessel for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project is being constructed at the COSCO yard.

During the typhoon, the mooring lines of the FPSO became compromised, causing the vessel to drift ~200 meters, according to Kosmos (KOS), which is a part owner of the GTA project offshore Mauritania and Senegal; BP (NYSE:BP) is the project operator.

Work is underway to enable the vessel to return to the quayside, Kosmos (KOS) said, adding the cost of returning the vessel and any potential damage should be covered by insurance.

