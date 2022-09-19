Copper prices likely will remain under pressure for the rest of the year, hurt by slowing global demand and a strong U.S. dollar, Fitch Solutions said Monday, cutting its 2022 price forecast for copper to $8,800/metric ton from $9,470/mt; copper traded Monday at ~$7,735/mt on the London Metal Exchange.

Fitch pointed to several risk factors that could weigh on the metal, including weak demand from China and a significant pipeline of new projects that will add supply to the market, but the firm said its biggest concern was the global macroeconomic outlook.

"High levels of global inflation and weakening industrial activity have reduced our demand expectations for the rest of 2022," Fitch said, adding a stronger dollar has capped demand - a similar story as most dollar-denominated commodities.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:COPX), (NYSEARCA:CPER), (JJC), (JJCTF)

Freeport McMoRan (FCX) shares have gained 8.5% since stumbling to $28.09 on September 1.