Japan’s core inflation accelerates in August
Sep. 20, 2022 12:44 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The annual inflation rate in Japan rose to 3.0% in August 2022 from 2.6% in July.
- This was the 12th straight month of increase in consumer prices and the fastest pace since September 2014, amid surging food and fuel cost following Russia's invasion of Ukraine as well as a slump in yen.
- Core consumer prices in Japan rose 2.8% in August from a year ago, government data showed.
- Consumer inflation exceeds BOJ's target for 5th straight month.
- That’s the fastest growth in nearly eight years, and the fifth consecutive month where inflation has exceeded the central bank’s target of 2%.
- Analysts polled by Reuters predicted a 2.7% increase, and consumer prices gained 2.4% in July.
- On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.4%, after a 0.5% increase in July which was the most since January 2021.
