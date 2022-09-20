Virios Therapeutics stock slides on pricing $5.0M stock offering
Sep. 20, 2022 1:59 AM ETVirios Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) shares dropped 24.5% after-hours on Monday as the firm has priced its underwritten public offering of 10.0M shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.50/share, for gross proceeds of $5.0M.
- All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the company.
- Underwriters are granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M shares of common stock at the public offering price.
- Offering is expected to close on September 22, 2022.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used primarily to further advance the clinical development of IMC-1 and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Earlier, Virios Therapeutics slides 11% postmarket on proposed stock offering.
Comments