Virios Therapeutics stock slides on pricing $5.0M stock offering

Sep. 20, 2022 1:59 AM ETVirios Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) shares dropped 24.5% after-hours on Monday as the firm has priced its underwritten public offering of 10.0M shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.50/share, for gross proceeds of $5.0M.
  • All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the company.
  • Underwriters are granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M shares of common stock at the public offering price.
  • Offering is expected to close on September 22, 2022.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used primarily to further advance the clinical development of IMC-1 and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Earlier, Virios Therapeutics slides 11% postmarket on proposed stock offering.

