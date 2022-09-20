Wagner join hands with Virgin Orbit to bring national air-launch capability to Australia

Sep. 20, 2022 2:10 AM ETVirgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (VORB), VORBWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Wagner Corporation and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) have signed an agreement to assess a potential LauncherOne demonstration mission from the Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport.
  • The move will allow the companies to begin the process of implementing a national launch capability from Australia, with the goal of providing satellite launch services from the Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport using Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne System.
  • Both parties are exploring the potential to certify Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport as a national spaceport to perform an orbital launch demonstration as early as 2024.
  • The collaboration will focus its initial efforts on tailoring LauncherOne operations from Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport to comply with Australian launch licensing regulatory requirements and spaceport-specific operations.
  • Further, both companies aim to develop a roadmap for how LauncherOne’s Mobile Ground Support Equipment and other infrastructure could be built and staged at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.