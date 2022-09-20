Wagner join hands with Virgin Orbit to bring national air-launch capability to Australia
Sep. 20, 2022 2:10 AM ETVirgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (VORB), VORBWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Wagner Corporation and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) have signed an agreement to assess a potential LauncherOne demonstration mission from the Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport.
- The move will allow the companies to begin the process of implementing a national launch capability from Australia, with the goal of providing satellite launch services from the Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport using Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne System.
- Both parties are exploring the potential to certify Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport as a national spaceport to perform an orbital launch demonstration as early as 2024.
- The collaboration will focus its initial efforts on tailoring LauncherOne operations from Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport to comply with Australian launch licensing regulatory requirements and spaceport-specific operations.
- Further, both companies aim to develop a roadmap for how LauncherOne’s Mobile Ground Support Equipment and other infrastructure could be built and staged at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport.
