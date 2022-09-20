KKR invests $450M in Hero Future Energies
Sep. 20, 2022 2:21 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Hero Future Energies (HFE), the renewable energy arm of the Hero Group sign an agreement, under which former will invest $450M in the latter company.
- The investment will position HFE for continued growth and support its efforts to expand its renewable energy capacity and capabilities across technologies and also support companies in their efforts to decarbonize and transition towards sustainable energy sources to achieve their net zero emission goals.
- The move will help accelerate India’s energy transition.
- The investment in Hero Future Energies builds on KKR’s extensive experience in India and the renewables sector.
- Since 2011, KKR has deployed over $15B in equity globally to invest in renewable assets.
