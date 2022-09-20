E3 Lithium acquires existing well in its Clearwater project area within the Bashaw District

  • E3 lithium (OTCQX:EEMMF) and Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) has acquired a third-party well in its Clearwater Project Area within the Bashaw District, this will be the third and final well associated with E3's current drilling program which commenced in June.
  • The acquisition of an existing well represents a potential cost savings of more than $1.5M and repurposing oil and gas infrastructure represents the 'Alberta Advantage' in action.
  • Other contributing factors to this well acquisition are the recency with which it was drilled, the integrity of the wellbore, and the depth to which it was drilled, intersecting the entire Leduc Reservoir.
  • The lease site will be reclaimed back to its original state after work is complete.

