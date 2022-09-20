Parker Aerospace selected by Boeing to power the B-52H Stratofortress hydraulic system
Sep. 20, 2022 3:52 AM ETParker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) notifies that Boeing selected Parker to supply its AP15V engine-driven pump for the hydraulic system of the B-52H Stratofortress.
- The winning Parker AP15V World Pump will help meet the aircraft’s Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP) fuel efficiency and reliability goals.
- “This manufacturing contract award extends Parker Aerospace’s 67-year history of supplying proven and reliable hydraulic solutions since the B-52 first entered service in 1955,” said President Roger Sherrard of Parker Aerospace.
- Last year in September of 2021, the Air Force selected Rolls-Royce North America as its contractor for the re-engine program.
Comments