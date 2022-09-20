Perpetua Resources secures DOD funding to study antimony from Stibnite Gold Project

Sep. 20, 2022 4:04 AM ETPerpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA), PPTA:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) has been awarded two funding grants from the U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Logistics Agency to study the domestic production of military-grade antimony trisulfide, an essential component in ammunition and dozens of other defense materials.
  • Perpetua will receive $200K in total and grants will be used to evaluate if antimony samples from the Stibnite Gold Project can meet military specifications for U.S. ammunition supply chain.
  • The global conflict and fractured supply chains have strained U.S. ammunition supplies.
  • The Stibnite Gold Project is expected to be the only mined source of the critical mineral antimony in the United States.
  • Each study is expected to be completed within the next six to 12 months.

Comments

