Halo Collective announces 1-for-5 share consolidation
Sep. 20, 2022 4:14 AM ETHalo Collective Inc. (HCANF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Halo Collective (OTCQB:HCANF) plans to consolidate all of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every 5 pre-consolidation common shares.
- The consolidation was previously approved by the company's shareholders at the annual general and special meeting held on June 16, 2022.
- The consolidation is expected to result in the number of issued and outstanding common shares being reduced from 44,744,296 pre-consolidation common shares to approximately 8,948,859 post-consolidation common shares.
- No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares.
- The effective date for the consolidation and the new CUSIP and ISIN numbers is expected to be October 10, 2022.
- The consolidation is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Neo Exchange Inc. and anticipates that its current trading symbol will remain unchanged.
