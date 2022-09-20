London +0.14% .

Germany -0.26% . Germany August producer prices +7.9% vs +1.6% m/m expected.

France -0.33% .

The pan-European Stoxx 600 down at 0.24%. Banks added while retail stocks fell.

Eurozone July current account balance -€19.9 billion vs €4.2 billion prior.

Switzerland August trade balance CHF 3.42 billion vs CHF 3.59 billion prior.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting, which begins Tuesday, is at the forefront of global investors’ minds.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than three basis point to 3.52%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than seven basis point to 1.86%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than six basis point to 3.21%.