European markets were choppy, struggling to build on the previous session's broadly higher trade
Sep. 20, 2022 4:34 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
London +0.14%.
Germany -0.26%. Germany August producer prices +7.9% vs +1.6% m/m expected.
France -0.33%.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 down at 0.24%. Banks added while retail stocks fell.
Eurozone July current account balance -€19.9 billion vs €4.2 billion prior.
Switzerland August trade balance CHF 3.42 billion vs CHF 3.59 billion prior.
The U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting, which begins Tuesday, is at the forefront of global investors’ minds.
In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than three basis point to 3.52%.
Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than seven basis point to 1.86%.
Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than six basis point to 3.21%.
