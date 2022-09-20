Bavarian Nordic to supply more doses of monkeypox vaccine to Canada in contracts worth up to $434M
Sep. 20, 2022 4:37 AM ETBavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY), BVNKF, BAVNBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNRY) (OTCPK:BVNKF) (BAVN) said it signed a revised contract with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) to supply doses of smallpox/monkeypox vaccine Imvamune worth US$234M in addition to $180M in contract options.
- This was in addition to the US$56M contract awarded in June 2022 to a total value of up to US$470M, the Denmark-based company said in a Sept. 20 press release.
- In addition, Bavarian signed a new multi-year contract with Canada's Department of National Defence (DND) worth US$2M, in addition to US$18M in contract options.
- Bavarian noted that the majority of the order supply will be delivered in 2023 with the option to procure additional doses annually until 2032 for a total additional value of up to US$198M.
Comments