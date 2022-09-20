Stellantis to invest in Mirafiori e-transmissions assembly site
Sep. 20, 2022
- Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) has announced an investment in Italy as part of its transition to electric vehicles, the carmaker said on Tuesday.
- As part of an agreement with partner Punch Powertrain, the automobile firm plans to raise production in Italy of electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eDCT) for hybrid and plug-in hybrid EVs.
- The upgraded facility will be developed within Mirafiori, Stellantis' main plant in Turin, northern Italy, complementing the existing capacity of a plant in the French city of Metz.
- At full production, the Mirafiori and Metz facilities will supply all relevant Stellantis (STLA) manufacturing sites in Europe.
- The Mirafiori Complex will serve as the firm's main hub for the reconditioning and dismantling of vehicles and reuse of components as part of efforts to boost recycling revenues ten times by 2030.
- The new Mirafiori e-Transmissions Assembly site is expected to start production in the second half of 2024.
- EV marks a key part of Stellantis' (STLA) strategy to double revenue to $330B a year by 2030.
