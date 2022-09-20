Apple raising app store prices in Europe and Asia next month
Sep. 20, 2022
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced on Tuesday that it will raise prices of its apps and in-app purchases from next month in all of the euro zone and some countries in Asia and South America - Reuters.
- New prices will affect consumers in Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, Vietnam and all territories that use Euro.
- For some countries like Vietnam, the price increase was due to new regulations relating to collecting tax from consumers, which includes remit applicable taxes, value-added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates.
- However, the company did not comment on why it was increasing the price elsewhere, it is likely to safeguard its profit margins as other currencies have weakened against the U.S. dollar.
- The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as Oct. 5.
- This is the second raise in two years for many European users as the company increased the in-app purchase price for users in South Africa, the UK and all regions using Euro in August 2021.
- Analytics company Apptopia said in a report a week before that developers have raised App store prices by 40% Y/Y citing company’s anti-tracking measures.
