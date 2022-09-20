Apple raising app store prices in Europe and Asia next month

Sep. 20, 2022 5:19 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments

Apple Hosts Its Worldwide Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced on Tuesday that it will raise prices of its apps and in-app purchases from next month in all of the euro zone and some countries in Asia and South America - Reuters.
  • New prices will affect consumers in Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, Vietnam and all territories that use Euro.
  • For some countries like Vietnam, the price increase was due to new regulations relating to collecting tax from consumers, which includes remit applicable taxes, value-added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates.
  • However, the company did not comment on why it was increasing the price elsewhere, it is likely to safeguard its profit margins as other currencies have weakened against the U.S. dollar.
  • The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as Oct. 5.
  • Check for latest price increases here.
  • This is the second raise in two years for many European users as the company increased the in-app purchase price for users in South Africa, the UK and all regions using Euro in August 2021.
  • Analytics company Apptopia said in a report a week before that developers have raised App store prices by 40% Y/Y citing company’s anti-tracking measures.
  • Check recent analysis on the stock here.
  • AAPL gets a Buy rating from Wall Street Analysts whereas Hold rating from SA Quant rating system.
  • On YTD basis, shares plunged around 15%.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.