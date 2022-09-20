Xvivo liver assist device gets FDA breakthrough device status
Sep. 20, 2022 5:39 AM ETXvivo Perfusion AB ADR (XVIPY), XVIPFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted breakthrough device designation to Swedish company's Xvivo Perfusion's (OTCPK:XVIPY) (OTCPK:XVIPF) Liver Assist device used for ex-vivo oxygenated machine perfusion for the preservation of donor livers prior to transplantation.
- "With more than 10 years of clinical experience, the Liver Assist is the most used device globally for machine perfusion of livers. As we believe in the extended life of organs we are very much looking forward to expanding this technology in the US after an FDA approval," said Xvivo CEO Dag Anderson in a Sept. 20 press release.
Comments