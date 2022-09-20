Xvivo liver assist device gets FDA breakthrough device status

Sep. 20, 2022 5:39 AM ETXvivo Perfusion AB ADR (XVIPY), XVIPFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted breakthrough device designation to Swedish company's Xvivo Perfusion's (OTCPK:XVIPY) (OTCPK:XVIPF) Liver Assist device used for ex-vivo oxygenated machine perfusion for the preservation of donor livers prior to transplantation.
  • "With more than 10 years of clinical experience, the Liver Assist is the most used device globally for machine perfusion of livers. As we believe in the extended life of organs we are very much looking forward to expanding this technology in the US after an FDA approval," said Xvivo CEO Dag Anderson in a Sept. 20 press release.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.