The 10-year Treasury yield crossed 3.5% on Monday for the first time since 2011, while the rate on the 2-year Treasury rose overnight to a 15-year high at 3.97%. The deep inversion and bearish run in the bond market is spooking investors ahead of the another monster rate hike by the Fed, which meets Tuesday for its September meeting. As long as inflation continues to surprise to the upside, the volatility will likely remain, with the central bank now clearly willing to bring down the price pressures at all costs.

Snapshot: Traders are pricing in an 80% chance that the Federal Open Market Committee will lift its overnight lending rate tomorrow by 75 basis points for a third time, according to CME's FedWatch tool. That compares with a 20% probability of a more outsized, 100 basis-point rate increase in the wake of August's hotter-than-expected inflation reading. Other central banks are also taking notice, with Sweden's Riksbank hiking rates Tuesday by a full-percentage point, to counter an environment that is "making it more difficult for both companies and households to plan their finances."

Volatility is also causing chaos in equity markets, with the major averages inching up Monday after an earlier selloff, to only fall again overnight. "All I care about is finding the silver lining window, but that window is getting much more narrow," noted Louis Navellier, chief investment officer of Navellier & Associates. "The Fed statement will be everything. We need a light at the end of the tunnel."

Bond strategies? While rising yields have crushed treasury-related ETFs, there are ways investors can exploit a rising-rate environment. Market participants that are betting on higher yields can invest in inverse ETFs that are designed to bet against bond prices and are active again in the premarket session. Four examples and their YTD prices include the ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBF) +29%, ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT) +65%, Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TMV) +102%, and the ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) +103%.