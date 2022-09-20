Coterra Energy to redeem senior notes due 2024
Sep. 20, 2022 5:55 AM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) is set to redeem $705.49M aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 4.375% Senior Notes due 2024 on Sep 29, 2022.
- In addition, it will redeem $44.49M aggregate principal amount of its subsidiary Cimarex Energy's 4.375% Senior Notes due 2024 on Oct 19, 2022.
- The redemption price for each series of notes will be equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount thereof and (ii) the "make-whole" redemption premium specified in the respective indenture governing such series of notes, plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest to the respective redemption date for each series of notes.
