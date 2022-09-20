Celyad to sell cell therapy manufacturing site to Cellistic for €6M
- Ncardia's unit Cellistic is acquiring Celyad Oncology's (NASDAQ:CYAD) cell therapy manufacturing facility and related personnel (the manufacturing business unit) in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium for €6M.
- The transaction is subject to conditions and is expected to close in Q4 of this year, Celyad said in a Sept. 20 press release.
- "Our current allogeneic programs are better suited for outsourced manufacturing. Through existing materials manufactured at Celyad (CYAD), we have ensured the means to continue our clinical programs with cryopreserved cells until 2024," said Celyad Co-Founder and Interim CEO Michel Lussier.
- Belgium-based Celyad added that it will provide additional guidance on the future business strategy in Q4.
- Cellistic noted that it will invest substantial capital in the 11K square foot facility, which will be optimized for its iPSC-based allogeneic cell therapy platforms.
