Maxar wins $44M contract renewal from U.S. government agency

Sep. 20, 2022 6:16 AM ETMaxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), MAXR:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) has won a contract renewal from the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program.
  • The contract, which began Sep 1, 2022, is valued at $44M. This is the third of three option years for the contract, which has a total value of up to $176M.
  • The renewal allows Maxar (MAXR) to provide over 400K U.S. government users with unclassified, online and offline, on-demand access to high-resolution commercial imagery.
  • Since 2011, the G-EGD program has enabled warfighters, first responders, intelligence analysts and civil government users to tap into Maxar's (MAXR) 125 petabyte imagery archive and daily imagery collections for time-sensitive, mission-critical planning and operations.

Comments

