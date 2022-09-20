Maxar wins $44M contract renewal from U.S. government agency
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) has won a contract renewal from the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program.
- The contract, which began Sep 1, 2022, is valued at $44M. This is the third of three option years for the contract, which has a total value of up to $176M.
- The renewal allows Maxar (MAXR) to provide over 400K U.S. government users with unclassified, online and offline, on-demand access to high-resolution commercial imagery.
- Since 2011, the G-EGD program has enabled warfighters, first responders, intelligence analysts and civil government users to tap into Maxar's (MAXR) 125 petabyte imagery archive and daily imagery collections for time-sensitive, mission-critical planning and operations.
