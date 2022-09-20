PepsiCo ends Pepsi, 7UP production in Russia - Reuters
Sep. 20, 2022 6:20 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)KOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Beverage giant Pepsico (NASDAQ:PEP) said in a statement to Reuters that it had stopped making concentrates for PepsiCola, Mirinda, 7Up and Mountain Dew in Russia almost after six months the U.S. company said it would suspend sales and production after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.
- "All concentrates have subsequently been exhausted in Russia and production has ended," a PepsiCo spokesperson said on Sept. 8, in line with announcement in March, 2022.
- This announcement comes after Reuters visited dozens of supermarkets, retailers and gyms in Moscow and found cans and bottles of Pepsi printed with July and August production dates from factories within Russia.
- The most recent date on a Pepsi product was Aug. 17.
- The spokesperson declined to comment when asked whether sales had been halted as well.
- However, the company said in March that it would continue to sell daily essentials, such as milk and other dairy offerings, baby formula and baby food in Russia.
- Sodas are still available in Moscow and also in Vladivostok in the far east and Krasnoyarsk in Siberia, as per the review by Reuters.
- Russia had been company’s third-largest market in 2021.
- Rival Coca-Cola (KO) Co's production in Russia also continued after it said in March it would suspend operations.
- The company said in June its bottler, Coca-Cola HBC AG, a separate company, and existing customers in Russia were depleting stock, after which production and sales of Coke and other brands would stop in Russia.
- PEP shares up ~10% over a period of one year.
Comments (2)