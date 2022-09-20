Telenor Norway taps Infosys to modernize IT landscape

Sep. 20, 2022 6:31 AM ETInfosys Limited (INFY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has entered into a partnership with Telenor Norway to assist the telecom operator in its modernization journey.
  • As part of the collaboration, Infosys (INFY) will leverage its tools and accelerators to support the transformation of Telenor's IT stack in areas of digital, analytics & AI, and operations. The partnership will also focus on upskilling and competency development.
  • The IT firm will support Telenor's 'Beyond Connectivity' strategy by jointly developing the required IT capabilities to help them become a digital-first organization.

