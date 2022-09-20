Hamilton lane expands footprint across Southeast Asia
Sep. 20, 2022
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) appoints Kerrine Koh lead the firm's office in Singapore.
Ms Koh joins the company as Managing Director within the firm's Client Solutions group, where she will be leading business development efforts and managing existing client relationships across Southeast Asia.
She most recently served as the Head of Alternatives Distribution for Southeast Asia.
The firm also announced a partnership with and balance sheet investment into StashAway, a data-driven digital wealth management platform through which retail and accredited investors across Asia and the MENA region can access a variety of financial planning and portfolio management tools.
