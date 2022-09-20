Hamilton lane expands footprint across Southeast Asia

Sep. 20, 2022 6:32 AM ETHamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

  • Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) appoints Kerrine Koh  lead the firm's office in Singapore.

  • Ms Koh joins the company as Managing Director within the firm's Client Solutions group, where she will be leading business development efforts and managing existing client relationships across Southeast Asia.

  • She most recently served as the Head of Alternatives Distribution for Southeast Asia.

  • The firm also announced a partnership with and balance sheet investment into StashAway, a data-driven digital wealth management platform through which retail and accredited investors across Asia and the MENA region can access a variety of financial planning and portfolio management tools.

  • Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.