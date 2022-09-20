Apogee Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.23, revenue of $372.11M beats by $29.27M, raises FY earning guidance
Sep. 20, 2022 6:39 AM ETApogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Apogee press release (NASDAQ:APOG): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.23.
- Revenue of $372.11M (+14.2% Y/Y) beats by $29.27M.
Outlook: The company is raising its guidance for full-year adjusted earnings to a range of $3.75 to $4.05 per diluted share vs consensus of $3.66, up from the previously announced range of $3.50 to $3.90. The company expects full year revenue growth of 8 to 10 percent, primarily driven by growth in Architectural Framing Systems. The company now expects full-year capital expenditures of approximately $40 million.
