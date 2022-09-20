Fisker picks Wallbox as global partner for home EV charging solutions
Sep. 20, 2022 6:42 AM ETFisker Inc. (FSR), WBXBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- EV developer Fisker (NYSE:FSR) has selected Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) as its global partner for home EV charging solutions.
- The partnership will enable Fisker (FSR) EV owners to purchase Wallbox (WBX) home EV chargers through the Fisker website in the U.S., Canada, and European launch markets.
- Wallbox's smart universal EV charger, Pulsar Plus, will be available to the North American market through Fisker (FSR).
- In Europe, Fisker (FSR) will be the first OEM to offer Wallbox's (WBX) Pulsar Max charger, providing localized charging solutions to drivers in seven European countries.
- FSR shares have gained 1% pre-market
