Ouster rallies after announcing cost-savings plan

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) jumped in early trading on Tuesday after announcing a plan to streamline the company's cost structure.

The cost-savings initiative include reducing spending across the business by over 15% and reducing headcount by around 10%.

In addition, Ouster (OUST) suspended sales of common stock through its at-the-market offering.

Those efforts are seen extending Ouster's expected cash runway.

“We are laser-focused on bolstering our path to profitability and minimizing capital requirements. These efforts, coupled with our industry-leading margins, focused growth, and robust product roadmap, especially the upcoming launch of the L3 chip, keep us on that path," noted Ouster CEO Angus Pacala.

Shares of Ouster (OUST) rallied 3.45% in premarket action to $1.20 vs. the 52-week trading range of $1.5 to $7.95.