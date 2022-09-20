Wabtec signs $600M MoU with Kazakhstan railway company
Sep. 20, 2022 6:54 AM ETWestinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) announced Tuesday signing of a $600M memorandum of understanding with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy for 150 FLXdriveTM battery-electric shunters and modernization work to transform the mainline fleet into NextFuelTM liquid natural gas-powered (LNG) locomotives.
- The investment - said to be the largest sustainable technology agreement by the CIS railroad - will further transform KTZ's mainline and yard operations, while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and operating costs.
- The battery-powered FLXdrive shunters will enable the railroad to reduce the fuel cost of its yard operations by ~$75,000 per shunter per year, while reducing scheduled maintenance by up to 97%.
- Wabtec (WAB) will also provide KTZ with NextFuel kits to convert the traditional diesel locomotives to LNG. The NextFuel LNG mainline locomotives will increase the operational range of travel by more than two-fold adn reduce fuel costs by up to 26%.
- Wabtec will build the FLXdrives and convert the locomotives to LNG at the LKZ facility in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan. Production will begin in 2024. The partners also will collaborate on digital solutions for the fleet.
Comments