Resonate Blends in agreement to acquire California-based Kaneh Co.

Sep. 20, 2022 6:55 AM ETResonate Blends, Inc. (KOAN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Resonate Blends (OTCQB:KOAN) receives Board approval to acquire a California corporation, Iron Summit Distribution.
  • Iron Summit is the creator of the Kaneh Co. brand, a gourmet line of cannabis-infused chocolates, brownies, cookies, truffles, solventless gummies and a variety of other high-end edibles.

  • In 2021, it achieved revenues of more than $3M between their own brand and white label manufacturing, and it has plans to scale its operations with an aggressive revenue roadmap presented through 2023.

  • The company expects the closing to occur in the first week of October – and once completed, will combine the award-winning Koan Cordials along with the wholesome high-end products under the Kaneh Co. brand.

