Airbus will be in the spotlight at Capital Market Day this week

Deutsche Bank previewed the Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF) Capital Market Day set for September 23.

Analyst Christophe Menard said the focus will be on the financial and supply chain updates, as suppliers increasingly challenge Airbus ramp-up targets.

He also said that greater clarity is needed on the aircraft delivery schedule for the time period between FY22 and FY25.

"We will scrutinise Airbus messages on aircraft deliveries for two reasons: short term, the FY22 target of 700 deliveries increasingly looks challenging and now requires a step change in monthly delivery levels to attain 320 deliveries in 4 months (vs. 380 in the first 8 months of the year). The target remains feasible, with a back-end loaded delivery phasing similar to 2017. This is provided the supply chain delivers: in that regard, both Raytheon and CFM cooled down expectations last week."

It was noted that Raytheon (RTX) indicated that some engines deliveries initially scheduled in Q4 could be pushed back into Q1 of 2023 and CFM pointed to Q3 Leap deliveries below expectations.

