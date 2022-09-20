BXP expands life sciences portfolio in Kendall Square in Cambridge
Sep. 20, 2022 7:07 AM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) acquires a six-story, 271,000 square foot laboratory/life sciences property adjacent to Kendall Center, 125 Broadway from Biogen for a gross purchase price of ~$592M.
- Biogen has signed a lease for and will continue to occupy the entire property through April 2028.
- The company funded the purchase price with cash and borrowings under its line of credit, and it is evaluating opportunities to own the property with one or more joint venture equity partners.
- In conjunction with the acquisition of 125 Broadway, noth the parties terminated their existing lease agreement at 300 Binney Street, an adjacent six-story, 195,000 square foot property developed by BXP in 2013, to facilitate the conversion and expansion of the property to 240,000 square feet of laboratory/life sciences space.
- The company also announced that it signed a 15-year lease with a prominent life sciences organization and the lease is expected to commence upon completion of the renovations in late 2024.
Comments (1)