Currys join hands with Mindtree
Sep. 20, 2022 7:08 AM ETCURRYS PLC ADR (CURYY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Mindtree team up with Currys (OTCPK:CURYY) to deliver a connected and highly personalised omnichannel shopping experience to its customers across multiple markets.
- Per the multi-year engagement, Mindtree has leveraged its extensive retail and digital expertise to design and implement a comprehensive omnichannel solution driving cross-channel fulfilment and inventory optimization for Currys.
- The move has empowered Currys' more than 32,000 'colleagues' spread across the company's retail stores, offices, contact centres, supply chain, and distribution centres to support the omnichannel customer journey with enhanced speed and quality of service.
- Both parties are continuing to collaborate on further innovations in omnichannel retail to enhance productivity and flexibility.
