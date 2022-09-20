Bluerock Residential Growth REIT's (NYSE:BRG) board has approved the distribution to its shareholders of all outstanding common stock of Bluerock Homes Trust, the entity that will contain all of BRG's single-family rental business.

The spinoff is expected to be completed on Oct. 6, 2022, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange American. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG), which will hold the multi-family rental business, expects to complete the previously announced acquisition of BRG by affiliates of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Real Estate promptly after the spinoff is completed.

Bluestone Home Trust class A common stock is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker "BHM". They are expected to begin trading on a "when-issued" basis under the ticker symbol "BHM WI" on or about Sept. 28, 2022 and will continue trading as such up to and through Oct. 5, 2022. "Regular-way" trading in BHM class A common stock is expected to begin on Oct. 6, 2022.

At the time of the distribution, each BRG shareholder will receive one share of BHM class A or class C common stock for every eight shares of BRG's class A or class C common stock held as of the close of business on the record date of Sept. 29, 2022. The distribution is expected to occur at 12:01 AM on Oct. 6, 2022.

Bluestone Residential Growth REIT (BRG) agreed in December to be acquired by private equity giant Blackstone (BX) for $24.25 per share, or $3.6B in all.