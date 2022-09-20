Beyond Meat COO arrested after incident following college football game

Sep. 20, 2022 7:17 AM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments

Meatless Burger Maker Beyond Meat"s Stock Price Continues It"s Skyrocketing Rise Since Its IPO In May

Drew Angerer

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey was arrested last weekend for terroristic threatening and third-degree battery.

The incident stemmed from an altercation in an Arkansas parking garage after a college football game. Ramsey also allegedly bit a man's nose during the altercation.

Before joining Beyond Meat (BYND), Ramsey spent three decades at Arkansas-based Tyson Foods where he eventually ran the poultry and McDonald’s businesses.

Beyond Meat (BYND) has not commented on the development.

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) gained 1.29% in premarket trading on Tuesday after falling off 6.72% on Tuesday.

Read the latest breakdowns on Beyond Meat from Seeking Alpha authors.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.