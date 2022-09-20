Beyond Meat COO arrested after incident following college football game

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey was arrested last weekend for terroristic threatening and third-degree battery.

The incident stemmed from an altercation in an Arkansas parking garage after a college football game. Ramsey also allegedly bit a man's nose during the altercation.

Before joining Beyond Meat (BYND), Ramsey spent three decades at Arkansas-based Tyson Foods where he eventually ran the poultry and McDonald’s businesses.

Beyond Meat (BYND) has not commented on the development.

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) gained 1.29% in premarket trading on Tuesday after falling off 6.72% on Tuesday.

