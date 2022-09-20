Beyond Meat COO arrested after incident following college football game
Sep. 20, 2022
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey was arrested last weekend for terroristic threatening and third-degree battery.
The incident stemmed from an altercation in an Arkansas parking garage after a college football game. Ramsey also allegedly bit a man's nose during the altercation.
Before joining Beyond Meat (BYND), Ramsey spent three decades at Arkansas-based Tyson Foods where he eventually ran the poultry and McDonald’s businesses.
Beyond Meat (BYND) has not commented on the development.
Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) gained 1.29% in premarket trading on Tuesday after falling off 6.72% on Tuesday.
