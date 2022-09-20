Spire Global awarded contract extension to support NASA's SNOOPI mission
Sep. 20, 2022 7:19 AM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) has been awarded a contract extension in support of NASA’s SigNals of Opportunity: P-band Investigation, or SNOOPI mission.
- With the extension, Spire Global (SPIR) will continue its participation in the space agency's Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program.
- The Purdue University and NASA team, led by Professor James Garrison, will launch a satellite into low Earth orbit to detect and analyze P-band radio signals for the purpose of measuring root-zone soil moisture on Earth.
- As part of the mission, Spire (SPIR) performed a custom collection of ultra high frequency and P-band data for the SNOOPI team.
- The lower frequency of P-band signals allows the radio emissions to penetrate farther into the soil than L-band signals, enabling the team to obtain measurements deeper below the surface when compared to modern L-band remote-sensing techniques employed by NASA’s Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System.
- SPIR shares have gained 2.48% premarket
Comments