Spire Global awarded contract extension to support NASA's SNOOPI mission

  • Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) has been awarded a contract extension in support of NASA’s SigNals of Opportunity: P-band Investigation, or SNOOPI mission.
  • With the extension, Spire Global (SPIR) will continue its participation in the space agency's Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program.
  • The Purdue University and NASA team, led by Professor James Garrison, will launch a satellite into low Earth orbit to detect and analyze P-band radio signals for the purpose of measuring root-zone soil moisture on Earth.
  • As part of the mission, Spire (SPIR) performed a custom collection of ultra high frequency and P-band data for the SNOOPI team.
  • The lower frequency of P-band signals allows the radio emissions to penetrate farther into the soil than L-band signals, enabling the team to obtain measurements deeper below the surface when compared to modern L-band remote-sensing techniques employed by NASA’s Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System.
