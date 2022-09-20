The Federal Aviation Administration rejected a proposal to cut the necessary training hours for co-pilots on Monday.

The proposal, offered by regional airline with codeshare agreements with United Airlines (UAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), suggested regulators cut the number of training hours required to become a co-pilot in half, to 750 hours from a typical 1,500. The move would work to shore up a significant shortage of pilots, in the airline’s estimation.

However, the regulator rejected this proposal on Monday evening citing safety concerns.

