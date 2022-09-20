Fortescue plans spending $6.2B to decarbonize iron ore operations by 2030

Sep. 20, 2022 7:27 AM ETFortescue Metals Group Limited (FSUMF)BHP, RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Iron Ore reclaimer machine and stockpile

Dazman

Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) unveiled a $6.2B plan Tuesday to eliminate the use of fossil fuels and achieve "real zero terrestrial emissions" across its iron ore operations by 2030.

The plan includes $3.2B to construct an additional 2-3 GW of renewable energy generation and battery storage, as well as a green mining fleet of trucks and trains at its projects in Western Australia's Pilbara region; most of the investment will be made during 2024-28.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore producer said it expects to save $818M/year from 2030 based on current prices of diesel, gas and carbon credits.

Fortescue's (OTCQX:FSUMF) plan would "save some $4/ton in operating costs" and "add $0.50 at least to shares through simply eradicating fossil fuels," CEO Andrew Forrest said in a conference call with media.

The plan is more ambitious than those of larger rivals Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP (BHP); Rio has said it wants to reduce its operational emissions by 50% by 2030, while BHP is aiming for a 30% cut, with both targeting net zero by 2050.

As with Rio and BHP's targets, Fortescue's (OTCQX:FSUMF) 2030 emissions targets apply only to its Scope 1 and 2 emissions, from direct energy and electricity use, and not Scope 3 emissions, which include those released by customers during the steelmaking process; Fortescue says it will reach net zero Scope 3 emissions by 2040.

Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF) recently reported its full-year profit fell 40% to $6.2B, down from a record $10.35B in the previous year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.