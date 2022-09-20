Flyscan Systems closes $3.5M financing round with Hatch, Cleantech Practice, Enbridge
Sep. 20, 2022 7:28 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Flyscan Systems closed a $3.5M venture capital financing round with strategic investor Hatch, together with BDC Capital's Cleantech Practice and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB).
- The funding is expected to be used to support Flyscan's commercialization and scaling up of operations.
- Flyscan Systems, a spin-off from Canada's National Optics Institute, aims to help energy companies and all operators of long linear critical infrastructure.
- Hatch is a global engineering, project management and professional services firm.
- Enbridge is a North American energy infrastructure company.
- BDC Capital is the investment arm of the bank for Canadian entrepreneurs, BDC.
- ENB shares were trading -0.02% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
