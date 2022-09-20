Flyscan Systems closes $3.5M financing round with Hatch, Cleantech Practice, Enbridge

Sep. 20, 2022 7:28 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Enbridge head office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Flyscan Systems closed a $3.5M venture capital financing round with strategic investor Hatch, together with BDC Capital's Cleantech Practice and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB).
  • The funding is expected to be used to support Flyscan's commercialization and scaling up of operations.
  • Flyscan Systems, a spin-off from Canada's National Optics Institute, aims to help energy companies and all operators of long linear critical infrastructure.
  • Hatch is a global engineering, project management and professional services firm.
  • Enbridge is a North American energy infrastructure company.
  • BDC Capital is the investment arm of the bank for Canadian entrepreneurs, BDC.
  • ENB shares were trading -0.02% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.