HyreCar, AmeriDrive form strategic partnership
Sep. 20, 2022 7:29 AM ETHyreCar Inc. (HYRE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) and mobility-as-a-service company AmeriDrive have established a strategic partnership that will enable the latter to expand its fleet and geographic footprint over the next 18 months.
- The companies closed on a $100M warehousing line of credit with a premier global investment bank and Medalist Partners. The facility will allow AmeriDrive to purchase vehicles for exclusive listing on the HyreCar (HYRE) platform.
- The announcement follows the recent addition of industry veteran Daniel Florence as CFO of AmeriDrive, who will work closely with the HyreCar team to lead the joint venture as AmeriDrive scales its fleet by adding 6,000 to 7,000 cars over the next 12 to 18 months.
- Through the new warehouse line of credit, AmeriDrive anticipates opening 40 more locations with a footprint in markets across the U.S. over the next 18 months.
