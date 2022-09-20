Falcon Oil & Gas: Origin Energy announces divestment of Beetaloo Sub-Basin interests
Sep. 20, 2022 7:30 AM ETFalcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOLGF), FO:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Falcon Oil & Gas's (OTCPK:FOLGF) subsidiary, Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited’s joint venture partner, Origin Energy B2 Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited announces the divestment of their 77.5% interest in the Beetaloo Sub-basin exploration permits.
- Per the terms of the joint operating pact announced in May 2014 (as amended), Falcon Australia has a right of first refusal which allows it to notify Origin of Falcon’s intention to acquire Origin’s 77.5% interest in the Beetaloo joint venture.
- Currently, there is no guarantee that the company will exercise such rights or that any transaction will occur.
